WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,323,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after buying an additional 149,602 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBIN opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

