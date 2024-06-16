WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,063,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

