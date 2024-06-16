WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 17,934 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 97.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 462,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 228,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

