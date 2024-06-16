WNY Asset Management LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

