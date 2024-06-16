WNY Asset Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

QQQ opened at $479.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.24 and a 200 day moving average of $430.19. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $479.26.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.