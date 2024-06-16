WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

