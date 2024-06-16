WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 3.16% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

