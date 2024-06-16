WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 4.69% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $22,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $830,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,342,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

