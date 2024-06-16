WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,525 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.