WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $120.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

