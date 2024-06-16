WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 4,418 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,553,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.