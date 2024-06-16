WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 7,565 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

