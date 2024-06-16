WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,326 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 8.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 4.97% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $48,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.