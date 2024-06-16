Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XNCR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Xencor Price Performance

Xencor stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. Xencor has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Xencor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after purchasing an additional 717,401 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 65.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 586,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,530,000 after buying an additional 335,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $6,909,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

