Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.36% from the stock’s previous close.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $20.58 on Friday. Xencor has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xencor by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

