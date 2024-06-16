XYO Reaches One Day Volume of $891,200.10 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 13% against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $89.02 million and approximately $891,200.10 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,606.40 or 1.00022329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00091056 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00624053 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $623,906.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

