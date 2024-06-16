Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

