10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $46.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,651 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 805.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXG opened at $20.25 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

