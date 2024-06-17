12,001 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Service Co. International makes up about 0.7% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

