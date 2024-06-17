1,277 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Shares of BA opened at $177.27 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

