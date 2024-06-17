1,348 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.66.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $521.41 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.87 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.40 and a 200-day moving average of $457.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

