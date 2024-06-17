1,530 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,921,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $215.33 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $240.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

