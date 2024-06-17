1,674 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.52.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

