1,834 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IWM stock opened at $198.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

