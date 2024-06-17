215,227 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 10.2% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

