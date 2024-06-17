24,278 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

