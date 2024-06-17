32,249 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Acquired by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises 0.8% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $671.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.