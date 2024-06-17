3,294 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in DexCom by 2,076.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,126,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,626 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of DexCom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 22,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $115.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,125. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.