3,448 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,844,000. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 462,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 245,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,207.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 146,819 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.81. 41,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,641. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $53.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

