36,591 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Acquired by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Shares of PML traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. 38,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

