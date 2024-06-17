3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

MMM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

