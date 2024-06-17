3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,521,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.83. 270,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

