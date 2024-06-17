4,428 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by SWP Financial LLC

SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,227,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,377. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

