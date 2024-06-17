472,529 Shares in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Purchased by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 472,529 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Enviva accounts for about 0.0% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC owned about 0.63% of Enviva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Enviva by 21.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Enviva in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enviva by 981.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 186,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 169,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 29.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 286,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 65,160 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Price Performance

EVA opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

