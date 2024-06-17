59,597 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 26.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 67,818 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock remained flat at $91.62 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,014. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.