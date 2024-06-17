596,363 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Bought by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 596,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,881,000. DigitalOcean accounts for about 0.1% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC owned 0.66% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 95,917 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

