5,975 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124,815 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,117,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 200,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

