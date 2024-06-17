5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

