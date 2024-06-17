850 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 207,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $266.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $268.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.94. The firm has a market cap of $400.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

