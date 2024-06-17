9,104 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.90. 2,451,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,094,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

