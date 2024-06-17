99,338 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Bought by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up 2.5% of Gerber LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gerber LLC owned 0.22% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,990,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

