Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,703,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 331,088 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,755,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,182,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,182,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,983,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6 %

ACN stock opened at $286.71 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

