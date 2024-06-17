Acer Incorporated (ACEYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on August 1st

Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Acer’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Acer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACEYY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Acer has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
Acer Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acer
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Netflix Stock: Can Bundling with Competitors Drive Shares Higher?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Adobe Stock Joined the A.I. Upswing with Impressive Gains
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
Receive News & Ratings for Acer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.