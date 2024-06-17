Acer Incorporated (ACEYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on August 1st

Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Acer’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Acer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACEYY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Acer has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Acer Company Profile

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and sells personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; monitors; projectors; gaming products; esports platforms; gadgets and apparel; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage, cyber security and datacenter, smart cities, e-mobility, home appliances, AI-assisted medical, energy storage, and recruitment and staffing solutions.

