Achain (ACT) 1-Day Volume Hits $221,310.17

Achain (ACT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Achain has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $221,310.17 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001081 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

