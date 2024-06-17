Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) versus Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Head to Head Comparison

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Kuke Music has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kuke Music and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Kuke Music.

0.0% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education 7.12% 14.06% 7.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kuke Music and Adtalem Global Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $14.94 million 4.20 -$9.12 million N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.54 billion 1.54 $93.36 million $2.66 23.70

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Kuke Music on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment provides music festival events and music performance services; and sells musical instruments, including conch smart speakers. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms, digital music service providers, and commercial enterprises, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. It has institutional subscribers, including universities and music conservatories, as well as public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

