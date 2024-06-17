Aerovate Therapeutics’ (AVTE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVTE. BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 92.9 %

NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $22.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.75. 16,540,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,273.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $96,130.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,160.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,881,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

