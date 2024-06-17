AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Volume Increase

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 165,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 320,043 shares.The stock last traded at $203.45 and had previously closed at $215.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in AeroVironment by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

