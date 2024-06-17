AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,373,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 2,871,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,748.0 days.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

AFC Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AFGYF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. AFC Energy has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

About AFC Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.