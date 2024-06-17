Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of AGIO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.50. 34,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,836. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,658,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after buying an additional 388,381 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

