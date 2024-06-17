Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in May

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Aimia Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Aimia has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

