Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in May

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Aimia Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Aimia has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.72.
About Aimia
